James (ankle), who is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards, is expected to play, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
James has appeared in the Lakers' last three matchups and will likely be cleared to play again ahead of Thursday's game. Over eight appearances this month, he's averaged 26.6 points, 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game.
