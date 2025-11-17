James (back) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James recently returned from a G League stint in which he was able to get some extra practice reps in, and it sounds like he's continuing to progress. Coach J.J. Redick wasn't ready to discuss James' availability for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, but a questionable tag could be on the table. More clarity will be known once the Lakers release their official injury report.