James (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.
James has suited up in the last two games after missing time with his foot injury, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him available again Friday since the Lakers are in a narrow race for a postseason spot. He returned to the starting lineup Wednesday against Chicago and tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes.
