James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Miami, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

James has once again landed on the injury report with a sore left ankle. The veteran posted 43 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's victory over the Hornets after being deemed probable pregame. If the superstar is unable to play Wednesday, Damian Jones and Wenyen Gabriel are candidates to see extended minutes.