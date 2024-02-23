Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said after Thursday's 128-110 loss to the Warriors that James (ankle) will "in all likelihood" play Friday versus the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After playing light minutes in this past Sunday's All-Star Game while he continues to experience left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, James was held out for the front end of the Lakers' back-to-back set to open the team's second-half schedule. Fortunately for James and the Lakers, his absence Thursday looks to have been maintenance-related more than anything else. The Lakers' training staff will presumably re-evaluate James early Friday, but if he reports no renewed soreness in his ankle, he should be cleared ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Expect James to handle his normal minutes load if he plays.