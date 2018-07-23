Lakers' Luol Deng: Playing days may be over

Deng, who remains under contract with the Lakers through the 2019-20 season, is believed to be "all but semi-retired" and may never play in the NBA again, a source informed Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

The Lakers' decision to sign Deng to a four-year, $72 million contract on the second day of free agency in the summer of 2016 was a questionable decision at the time, and has only looked worse in hindsight. After averaging 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game over his first 56 appearances with the Lakers, Deng was effectively phased out of the rotation after the All-Star break in 2016-17 and only played in the season opener in 2017-18 before sitting out the rest of the campaign. It's not believed that the 33-year-old is in poor health, but a rebuilding Lakers squad with a number of younger, more talented forwards has simply had little incentive to give Deng minutes. Even though Los Angeles is expected to be more competitive during the upcoming season with LeBron James in the fold, there still won't be any minutes left over for Deng with Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and others on hand. None of the league's other 29 clubs are likely willing to take on the money remaining on Deng's onerous contract, so the veteran looks like he'll continue to stick on the Lakers roster even though he's not a part of the team's plans.