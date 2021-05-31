Gasol mustered 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal across 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Suns.

Gasol has played at least 20 minutes in two of his three games since returning to the rotation, but he looked impressive in this one -- he posted his first double-digit scoring effort since May 3 and also outplayed Andre Drummond in several categories, including minutes, points and blocks. It remains to be seen what his role will be going forward, but Gasol has been making a case for more minutes and Sunday's game was an excellent example of that.