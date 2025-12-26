Lakers' Marcus Smart: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smart appeared to injure his right shoulder during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Rockets and ran back to the locker room, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Smart wasn't able to move his shoulder as he ran back to the locker room following a collision with Steven Adams. He should be considered questionable to return.
