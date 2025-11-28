Smart (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Smart is dealing with back spasms, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Friday's game. He has played a key role for the Lakers both in a bench role and as a starter this season, and his absence would open the door for more minutes for the likes of Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent and Jake LaRavia. Across 10 games since Nov. 2, Smart has averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 26.7 minutes per game.