Davis finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 106-84 Summer League loss to the Nuggets.

Davis was incredibly efficient during his last outing in the Las Vegas Summer League, shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 60 percent from deep. The North Carolina product has a knack for scoring and has an Exhibit 10 contract with his current squad, as he hopes to make his presence known during training camp and the NBA preseason.