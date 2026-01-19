Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Contributes 10 points from bench
Hachimura ended Sunday's 110-93 victory over Toronto with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt) in 21 minutes.
Hachimura's fantasy value has taken a hit following his seven-game injury absence, as he's been unable to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup after being a fixture with the first unit for the majority of the season. Although his 21 minutes marked his highest minute total since his return, it appears that coach JJ Redick is opting for Jake LaRavia over Hachimura right now. LaRavia's recent totals have been uninspiring, so Hachimura's progress will be worth monitoring over the next couple of weeks.
