Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Contributes in Game 6 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hachimura totaled 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Friday's 98-78 victory over the Rockets in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
It was the second time in the series that Hachimura scored 20-plus points, and he finished as the Lakers' second-leading scorer behind LeBron James (28 points). Hachimura will finish the first round of the Western Conference playoffs having averaged 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steals over 38.5 minutes per game. The Lakers will face the Thunder in the semifinals.
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