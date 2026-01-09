Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Out again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hachimura (calf) will not play Friday against the Bucks.
Hachimura was able to get some practice reps in the G League on Wednesday, but he was unable to shake his questionable tag for this one. This will be his sixth straight game on the shelf, but it sounds like he'll have a good chance of returning Monday against the Kings.
