Hachimura notched 18 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 win over the Kings.

After a fairly quiet season opener, Hachimura has seen increased usage the last two contests for a Lakers squad now missing both LeBron James (back) and Luka Doncic (finger), attempting double-digit FGs in back-to-back games and going a dazzling 17-for-23 (73.9 percent). Hachimura is averaging 16.7 points, 3.0 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.7 threes, and he could continue to surge in the short term until Doncic is cleared to return.