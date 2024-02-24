Hachimura racked up 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 123-118 victory over San Antonio.

Hachimura saw the fourth-most minutes for Los Angeles behind D'Angelo Russell (35), LeBron James (34) and Austin Reaves (33). He has now started eight straight games, and over that stretch he has reached double-digit scoring four times. The big man is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.5 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.6 triples across 31.3 minutes over the eight-game span.