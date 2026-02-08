Hachimura is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura will step into the first unit for the first time in 13 appearances, filling in for the injured Luka Doncic (hamstring). In his last 10 games, Hachimura is averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds across 25.9 minutes. Marcus Smart, LeBron James, Jake LaRavia and Jaxson Hayes make up the rest of the starting lineup Saturday.