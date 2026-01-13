Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that Hachimura (calf) will play Tuesday against the Hawks but will have a "severe minutes restriction," Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After missing six straight games due to a right calf strain, Hachimura was cleared to play Monday against the Kings, but the Lakers ultimately decided to stay away from the veteran forward in the 124-112 loss so that he could be fresher for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Hachimura still won't be asked to reclaim his normal role coming off the injury, as the Lakers plan to use him off the bench and monitor his minutes Tuesday. Once he gets fully ramped up over the course of a few games, Hachimura is likely to eventually unseat Jake LaRavia on the top unit.