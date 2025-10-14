Hachimura (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Suns, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes will all be in street clothes Tuesday, but Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton are expected to be available. Hachimura has started every preseason game for the Lakers thus far, and he may see increased usage to begin the regular season, as LeBron James (knee) will be sidelined for at least a few weeks.