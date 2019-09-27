Magic's B.J. Johnson: Signs with Magic
Johnson has agreed to a contract with the Magic.
The terms of the deal were not immediately made available, but there's a strong chance the contract is for training camp. Johnson appeared in seven games last season, totaling 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 49 minutes.
