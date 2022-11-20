Bol finished with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks over 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to Indiana.

Bol got off to a solid start in the first half with eight points on 4-of-9 shooting to go along with four rebounds, but it was in the third quarter where he really came alive, hitting four of five shots for 12 points, including both three-point attempts. The Magic center finished second on the team in scoring with 22 points while also collecting a team-high 11 rebounds, three of which came on the offensive end. Bol has double-doubled in three consecutive games while also recording two or more blocks in four straight.