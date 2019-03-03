Magic's D.J. Augustin: Nursing ankle sprain

Augustin again exited Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Augustin sustained the ankle sprain in the first half and got re-taped at halftime in order to re-enter the game, but ended up playing only 17 minutes. The 31-year-old is still looking to play Sunday at Cleveland, but the team could very well remain cautious and sit him with an off day to follow Monday.