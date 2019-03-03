Magic's D.J. Augustin: Nursing ankle sprain

Augustin again exited Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Augustin sustained the ankle sprain in the first half and got re-taped at halftime in order to re-enter the game, but ended up playing only 17 minutes. The 31-year-old is still looking to play Sunday at Cleveland, but the team could very well remain cautious and sit him with an off day to follow Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories