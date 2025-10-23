Bane registered 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four turnovers in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 season-opening win over Miami.

The Magic struggled mightily from beyond the arc last season, which is why they brought in Bane, who is a career 41-percent, 3-point sniper. He looked comfortable working in Orlando's offense Wednesday night, did a nice job spreading the floor, and really took over late when it mattered most to help deliver the win for the Magic. He's all set up for a big year with the Magic.