Magic's Desmond Bane: Notches 27 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane finished Sunday's 112-108 victory over New Orleans with 27 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes.
Bane helped the Magic improve to 42-36 on the season. Across 78 appearances, Bane is on track to finish as a third-round value in nine-category formats with 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 34.1 minutes per contest.
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