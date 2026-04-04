Bane amassed 27 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 138-127 win over Dallas.

Paolo Banchero didn't have his best performance Friday, but Bane was one of several players who stepped up offensively to carry the Magic in a game where Cooper Flagg scored 51 points for the Mavs. Bane seems to be getting into a groove with the playoffs right around the corner, and he's now scored 20-plus points in three of his last five appearances. He's also been locked in from deep, and this was his fifth straight game in which he drained multiple threes after being limited to just one three-pointer made in a three-game stretch between March 21 and March 24.