Harris (knee) isn't included on the Magic's injury report and should be available for Monday's game against the Pacers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After playing 24 minutes off the bench in his season debut in Friday's 108-107 win over the Bulls, Harris was ruled out in advance of Saturday's eventual 114-113 loss to the Pacers due to left knee injury management. Essentially, Harris was just receiving a breather for the second end of the back-to-back set, and his absence from Monday's injury report indicates he didn't suffer any setbacks in his season debut. Expect Harris to retain a regular role in the Magic rotation until the team gets back at least a couple of the five players who have been sidelined for more than two weeks with injuries.