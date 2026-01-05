site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Doubtful for Tuesday
Suggs (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Suggs appears likely to miss his second straight contest. He hasn't returned to practice yet, so a return Wednesday against the Nets seems improbable as well.
