Magic's Jalen Suggs: Out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suggs (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Presumably, Suggs woke up under the weather as he wasn't on the original injury report. Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it remains to be seen if he will be cleared in time for Tuesday. As for Monday, the Magic may need to rely heavily on Jevon Carter.
More News
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Continues producing steals•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: All-around game vs. OKC•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Stuffs stat sheet Thursday•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Rips away three steals in win•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Drops efficient 20 points•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Comes close to double-double•