Suggs (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the 76ers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs presumably picked up the injury during Friday's loss to the 76ers and will remain sidelined for the rematch against Philadelphia on Sunday. Markelle Fultz (toe) also remains out, so R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross (illness) are all candidates for increased roles.