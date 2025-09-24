default-cbs-image
Suggs (knee) might not be ready to return to the floor for training camp, Brett James of Orlando Magic Daily reports.

Suggs played in only 35 regular-season games last season, as he was officially ruled out for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign March 4. It appears he still isn't ready to return, as he alluded to during Media Day. "Camp and the return will come in time, in [God's] time, but our process is really working and I love the spot that we're in right now," Suggs said. Over the course of those 35 games, the defensive-minded guard averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 41 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.

