Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Monday that Suggs (knee) is aiming to return for the start of the regular season, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Suggs underwent season-ending surgery on his left knee in March and has been rehabbing with the goal of returning healthy for the 2025-26 season. Weltman said the guard's participation in training camp will be monitored closely by the medical staff, with hopes he can see some preseason action, but the priority is to have him ready for the start of the regular season. Suggs played 35 regular-season games last year, averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 41 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three.