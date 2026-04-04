Cain totaled eight points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 138-127 win over the Mavericks.

Cain was coming off a strong 17-point showing Wednesday against the Hawks, but he was unable to replicate that type of offensive production Friday night. Still, he managed to contribute across the board, which included dishing out a season-high four assists. Cain is averaging 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last five matchups, all off the bench.