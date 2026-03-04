Carter racked up 10 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 win over Washington.

The six assists were a season-high output for Carter, but overall, it's very hard to trust him as a bench option on a game-to-game basis. He has scored in double digits in two of his last five outings, but in the other three, he's scored a combined two points. The inconsistencies in production and playing time limit his upside considerably across all formats, making him valuable only as a streaming option in deeper leagues.