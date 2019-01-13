Magic's Terrence Ross: Lights up Celtics off bench
Ross scored 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the Celtics.
Boston took a 10-point lead into the half, but Ross dug Orlando out of that hole nearly single-handedly, pouring in 18 of his points after the break. Ross is in rhythm right now, averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 boards and 2.9 three-pointers over the last 10 games while shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc, and he's got some intriguing fantasy value while he's firing up, and sinking, a high volume of shots from the outside.
