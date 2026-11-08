Da Silva posted 19 points (7-21 FG, 5-16 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 126-119 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Da Silva had the green light to let it fly from beyond the arc, but his efficiency was poor. That's been a trend lately, as he's made just 34.8 percent of his three-pointers over his last four games in which he's logged at least 30 minutes. This was Da Silva's first start of the season, but given that he approached the 20-point mark and pulled down even rebounds, his second-best output of the season in that category, he could continue to see expanded playing time in a frontcourt without Paolo Banchero (ankle).