Da Silva logged 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3PT, 0-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 loss to Toronto.

The Magic struggled on both ends of the floor Wednesday, but da Silva managed to lead his team in scoring on only 10 field-goal attempts. He's connected on at least four three-pointers in three of the first four games of the regular season and has gone 14-for-31 (45.2 percent) from beyond the arc in that span. Da Silva's production floor will continue to be elevated for as long as Paolo Banchero (ankle) is on the shelf.