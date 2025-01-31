Now Playing

Carter isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Carter found success with the first unit while Goga Bitadze recovered from a concussion, averaging 11.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals over seven starts, but the Duke product will return to a bench role now that Bitadze is a full go. Carter will certainly see chances to produce off the bench and should log between 20-to-25 minutes behind Bitadze.

