Carter is not in the Magic's starting lineup for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Carter has started in the last two games and has averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 30.5 minutes per game over that span. However, he will retreat to the bench Friday while Caleb Houstan enters the starting lineup for the first time this season.