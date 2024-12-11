Carter notched eight points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 114-109 loss to Milwaukee.

Carter continues to play a passive role on the offensive end of the floor, having now scored single digits in five straight games. Since returning from injury, Carter has been forced to play at the power forward position alongside Goga Bitadze. While Bitadze continues to play some of the best basketball of his career, Carter has been relatively disappointing.