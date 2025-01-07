Carter racked up 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over New York.

Carter played off the bench despite the fact the Magic are very thin when it comes to their frontcourt depth, but he made his presence felt as a scoring weapon. Carter seems to be trending in the right direction and could be a solid streaming option regardless of his role, as he's scored in double digits in four of his last five outings.