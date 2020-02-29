Bolden has suited up in five games for the G League's Canton Charge since his 10-day contract with the Cavaliers expired earlier in February. Over those contests, he's averaging 12.0 points (on 57.1 percent shooting from the field), 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 assists in 18 .8 minutes.

Bolden got the opportunity to make his NBA debut in a Feb. 1 loss to the Warriors, but he saw no other action during his week-and-a-half-long stint with the Cavaliers. The undrafted rookie out of Duke effectively became expendable after the Cavaliers brought in another established center in Andre Drummond via trade with the Pistons on Feb. 6. So long as Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance all avoid long-term absences before the season concludes, Bolden isn't likely to receive another 10-day deal from Cleveland, though another NBA team could give him a look.