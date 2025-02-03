Davis (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Davis is working through an abdominal muscle strain that has had him out of action since Jan. 28. However, the trade involving Davis, Luka Doncic and four other players is still pending, so there's no guarantee that Davis will be available to make his Mavericks debut Tuesday even if fully healthy. If Davis is ruled out, his next chance to play will come Thursday against the Celtics.