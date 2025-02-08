Davis (lower body) didn't return to Saturday's 116-105 win over the Rockets after exiting with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks over 31 minutes.

Davis made his highly anticipated Mavericks debut Saturday and set the tone for Dallas on both ends of the floor. However, Davis left at the 1:37 mark in the third quarter after going down with what was reported as a lower body injury. Davis had been dealing with an abdominal muscle strain before being traded to the Mavericks last weekend, though it's unclear whether Saturday's injury was an aggravation or a separate issue. Look for the Mavericks to provide an update on the extent of Davis' injury later Saturday or Sunday.