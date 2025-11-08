Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Iffy for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Davis is dealing with a calf issue, which may keep him sidelined for a fifth straight game. If he's ultimately ruled out, the team will likely lean on Dwight Powell to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
