Davis was diagnosed Sunday with a left adductor strain and is expected to miss multiple weeks and potentially up to a month, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Before exiting his final game with the Lakers on Jan. 28 due to an abdominal strain, Davis was traded to the Mavericks on Feb. 2 and was then cleared to make his team debut in Saturday's win over the Rockets. The star big man was on his way to an impressive debut with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 31 minutes before checking out of the game with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter due to the adductor injury. While a firm timeline for Davis' return likely won't come into focus until he resumes on-court work, he can safely be ruled out through the All-Star break, and his absence looks as though it could stretch into March. With Davis sidelined, Daniel Gafford should have a higher minutes floor as the Mavericks' starting center, while P.J. Washington (ankle) will shift back to his more natural power forward spot after he started at small forward in Davis' debut. Naji Marshall, Dante Exum (Achilles) and Max Christie (shoulder) will all be candidates to benefit from extra minutes while Davis is out.