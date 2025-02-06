Davis (abdomen) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics and is targeting Saturday's game against the Rockets for his team debut, NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Davis was spotted going through a workout at the team's morning shootaround and had been listed as questionable, but the Mavericks will take a cautious approach with the star big man and push back his debut. He hadn't played since Jan. 28 before the Lakers traded him to the Mavericks on Sunday. Once he receives the green light to play, Davis will likely slot in as the Mavericks' starting power forward alongside center Daniel Gafford.