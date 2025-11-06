default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Davis (calf), who's already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, is considered day-to-day, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Jason Kidd gave Davis the designation, and Kidd said the superstar forward is still "ramping up on the court." Wednesday's absence will be Davis's third straight due to a low-grade calf strain. His next chance to play will come Friday at Memphis.

More News