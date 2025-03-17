The Mavericks assigned Davis (thigh) to the G League's Texas Legends on Monday.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com relays that Davis will participate in 5-on-5 drills during Monday's G League practice as part of his return to action plan, but it's still unclear when the superstar big man may play in a game. Davis is working his way back from a left adductor strain he sustained in his Mavericks debut Feb. 8, and there have been rumors that he could be shut down for the season. However, given the Mavericks' current injury situation, they may have no choice but to play Davis again this season, even if they've fallen completely out of the playoff picture.