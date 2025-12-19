Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Walks to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis went to the locker room during Thursday's game against the Pistons due to an undisclosed injury, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Davis scored a pair of buckets before exiting the matchup, so it's unclear as to what may be bothering him. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Getting green light Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Unavailable Monday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Goes through shootaround•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Iffy for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Dominates both ends in win•