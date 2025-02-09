Davis (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento.

Davis sustained the left adductor strain during his Mavericks debut in Saturday's win over the Rockets, but it appears as though he has avoided a long-term absence. With the superstar big man on the shelf, Naji Marshall, Dante Exum (Achilles) and Kessler Edwards are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Davis' next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Warriors.