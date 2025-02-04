Davis has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to an abdominal muscle strain.
Davis missed his last three matchups in LA due to this injury, and he's not yet ready to return to play following Saturday night's trade. His next opportunity to make his Dallas debut will arrive Thursday in Boston.
